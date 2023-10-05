Sunday, July 26, 2026
Subscribe
Search by fighter or event name
Event Search

Errol Spence Jr vs Tim Tszyu

Errol Spence Jr. returns to the ring against Tim Tszyu in Sydney, Australia.
Event details

PFL Washington DC: Jean vs Rodriguez

Thad Jean faces Ernesto Rodriguez for the vacant PFL welterweight title in Washington, D.C.
Event details

Upcoming Events

View all

Event Search

Popular Events