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Errol Spence Jr vs Tim Tszyu
July 25, 2026
Errol Spence Jr. returns to the ring against Tim Tszyu in Sydney, Australia.
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PFL Washington DC: Jean vs Rodriguez
July 25, 2026
Thad Jean faces Ernesto Rodriguez for the vacant PFL welterweight title in Washington, D.C.
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